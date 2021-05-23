Brokerages Expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to Post $2.21 EPS

Analysts expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to post earnings per share of $2.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71. Oshkosh posted earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $7.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $9.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oshkosh.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. UBS Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.07.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.79. 462,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,572. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $2,238,583.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oshkosh (OSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.