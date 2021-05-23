Brokerages Expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will post sales of $1.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the highest is $1.81 billion. Rockwell Automation posted sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year sales of $6.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 billion to $7.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $7.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.23.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,700 shares of company stock worth $3,918,951. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,402,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.20. 424,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,403. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.53. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $200.56 and a 1-year high of $275.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

