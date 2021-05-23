Brokerages Expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $425.75 Million

Brokerages expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will announce $425.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $388.20 million and the highest is $498.05 million. The Children’s Place reported sales of $368.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The company had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Children’s Place has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Children’s Place by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000.

The Children’s Place stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.89. 878,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,952. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $103.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.95 and its 200 day moving average is $62.98.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

