Brokerages Set Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target at $28.82

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.12.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLMN. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,896 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at $68,690,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at $63,058,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,856,000 after buying an additional 1,337,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $20,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

BLMN traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $28.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,042,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,433. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

