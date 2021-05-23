Brokerages Set Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) PT at $74.80

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

NGVT stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.98. 204,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,596. Ingevity has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $89.55. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 453.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

