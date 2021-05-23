Brokerages Set KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) PT at $50.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KALV shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.07. The company had a trading volume of 129,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,990. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average is $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.76 million, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andreas Maetzel sold 88,030 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,225,398.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,017 shares in the company, valued at $278,509.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,349.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,703 shares of company stock worth $5,001,112. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,113,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,143,000 after acquiring an additional 198,646 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

