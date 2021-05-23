Brokerages Set KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target at $48.54

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.54.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KB Home in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of KBH traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,042. KB Home has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.96.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.85%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,885,000 after buying an additional 2,471,299 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth about $40,317,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth about $21,919,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in KB Home by 15.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,780,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,907,000 after purchasing an additional 504,029 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Home in the first quarter worth about $18,826,000. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

