Brokers Issue Forecasts for Raven Industries, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Raven Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Raven Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RAVN. TheStreet lowered Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Raven Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Raven Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of RAVN stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average of $35.23. Raven Industries has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $47.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,483,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $181,454,000 after buying an additional 76,023 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 263,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 29,165 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Raven Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,089,000. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

