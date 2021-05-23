Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.28

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$53.28 and traded as high as C$59.47. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at C$58.97, with a volume of 1,972,506 shares changing hands.

BAM.A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$69.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The stock has a market cap of C$93.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$56.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$53.28.

In other news, Director Marcel R. Coutu bought 6,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$56.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$365,289.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,516,044.33.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (TSE:BAM.A)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

