BTC Lite (BTCL) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Exchanges

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. One BTC Lite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BTC Lite has a market capitalization of $62,690.66 and $65.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BTC Lite alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00062966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00018695 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.36 or 0.00906982 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00087382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

About BTC Lite

BTC Lite (CRYPTO:BTCL) is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @BTCliteofficial. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTC Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTC Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.