Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,724.44 ($22.53).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) price target on the stock.

BRBY opened at GBX 2,105 ($27.50) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,066.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,860.43. The firm has a market cap of £8.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.82. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,211 ($28.89).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a GBX 42.50 ($0.56) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.12%.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

