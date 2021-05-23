Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,296,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 699,504 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $24,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,948 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 163,299 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.69. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

