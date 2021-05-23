CACHE Gold (CGT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $342,626.00

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. CACHE Gold has a total market cap of $4.20 million and $342,626.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be purchased for $60.63 or 0.00184417 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00053423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016251 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.16 or 0.00754833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00076271 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,314.00 or 0.07038510 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold (CRYPTO:CGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 69,293 coins. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

