Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Has $7.77 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,556 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,430 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for 3.4% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

WBA traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $54.88. 4,873,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,590,939. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of -79.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.