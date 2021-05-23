Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Purchases 325 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 3.2% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LOW stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.47. 4,032,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,396,448. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.07 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The stock has a market cap of $138.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.50 and its 200 day moving average is $174.59.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.09%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

