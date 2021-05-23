Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Sells 21,396 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,396 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for about 4.0% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $9,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 40,260 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 51,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 227,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after acquiring an additional 72,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

OKE traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.26. 3,391,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.30. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $55.10.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 263.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.29.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

