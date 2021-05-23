Canaccord Genuity Raises CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$40.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CAE presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.89.

TSE:CAE opened at C$35.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of C$10.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 921.03. CAE has a 52 week low of C$18.33 and a 52 week high of C$39.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.92.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

