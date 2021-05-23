Canaccord Genuity Trims K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Target Price to C$11.25

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KNT. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities set a C$11.00 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.29.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock opened at C$7.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$8.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48.

In related news, Director Robert Stuart Angus sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total transaction of C$286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,311,061 shares in the company, valued at C$9,832,957.50.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

