Cantaloupe Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 11,545 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,100% compared to the typical daily volume of 222 call options.

Cantaloupe stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average is $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $841.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 2.17.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.07 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cantaloupe will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLP. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,951,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,898,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,306,000. First Washington CORP bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,125,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a software and payments company, provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company is transforming the unattended retail community by offering integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to enhance consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, as well as providing retailers with control and visibility over operations and inventory.

