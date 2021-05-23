Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target Raised to C$7.75

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$6.25 to C$7.75 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.80 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining to C$6.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.07.

TSE:CS opened at C$5.39 on Thursday. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.56 and a 12 month high of C$6.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 13.41.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$193.03 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Capstone Mining will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capstone Mining news, insider George Leslie Brack sold 182,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.68, for a total value of C$1,035,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 817,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,644,536. Also, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 62,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$260,689.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$323,689.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,539,936 shares of company stock valued at $7,715,073.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

