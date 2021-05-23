Carebook Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRBKF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Carebook Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRBKF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS CRBKF opened at $0.89 on Friday. Carebook Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20.

About Carebook Technologies

Carebook Technologies Inc, digital health company, develops digital health solutions. The company provides COVID-19 application and pharmacy engagement platform. It also offers virtual care and COVID-19 vital signs screening for pharmacies, insurance providers, individuals, governments, and businesses.

