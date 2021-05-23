CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million-$280 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $260.92 million.

Shares of CDNA traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,192. CareDx has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $99.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.68 and a beta of 0.66.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright downgraded CareDx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised CareDx from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.43.

In other news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 15,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $1,064,571.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,768.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $612,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,439 shares of company stock worth $9,447,768 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

