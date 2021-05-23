CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.460-1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ CTRE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.95. 1,322,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,003. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average of $22.44.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 8.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 76.81%.

CTRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.78.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

