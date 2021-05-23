CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $130.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $155.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KMX. Stephens boosted their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CarMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.50.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax stock opened at $116.68 on Wednesday. CarMax has a twelve month low of $79.76 and a twelve month high of $138.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.93.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.