cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.50 million-$16.25 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YCBD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of cbdMD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on cbdMD from $3.60 to $4.30 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.06. 207,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,930. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.43. cbdMD has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.72.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). cbdMD had a negative return on equity of 35.34% and a negative net margin of 79.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that cbdMD will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William F. Raines III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $80,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,421.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Scott Coffman sold 122,000 shares of cbdMD stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $518,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,507 shares of company stock valued at $839,708. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in cbdMD stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) by 2,719.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of cbdMD worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

