Cedar Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,736 iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,690,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,535,000 after acquiring an additional 235,708 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 985,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24,597 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after acquiring an additional 41,308 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 210,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 59,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,149,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWL traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.02. 1,108,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,924. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.69. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $48.08.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

