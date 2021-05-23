Cedar Capital LLC Has $420,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Cedar Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 76.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,851 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 343.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,088,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,873,374. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $72.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.79.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

