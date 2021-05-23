Cedar Capital LLC Has $5.37 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cedar Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 9.4% of Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,769,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,112,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 167.4% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 548,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,475,000 after buying an additional 343,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after buying an additional 278,440 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.46. 1,316,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,131. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.52. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $167.64 and a 12 month high of $277.63.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

