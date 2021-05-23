Cedar Capital LLC Takes $789,000 Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000. iShares MSCI Canada ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,578,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,141. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average is $32.69. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $37.52.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.