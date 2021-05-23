Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.14 Million

Analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will announce sales of $176.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.00 million and the highest is $201.90 million. Cedar Fair posted sales of $6.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,572.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year sales of $883.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $838.20 million to $948.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. The firm’s revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.83) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FUN. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Fair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE FUN traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.41. 706,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,969. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.30. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $52.50.

In other Cedar Fair news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of Cedar Fair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,151,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 54.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

