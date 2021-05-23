Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC on major exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $49.39 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00053256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00016003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $238.03 or 0.00730433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00075470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 49,396,714 coins. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

