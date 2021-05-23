Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.00

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 44 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 42.20 ($0.55), with a volume of 16176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42 ($0.55).

The stock has a market capitalization of £61.68 million and a P/E ratio of -4.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 40.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 33.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%.

Centaur Media Company Profile (LON:CAU)

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

