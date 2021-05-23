Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.200-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $277 million-$285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $280.71 million.

Shares of CERT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.61. The stock had a trading volume of 323,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,538. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.57. Certara has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. Certara’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CERT. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Certara has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.40.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Certara stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 1,297.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Certara were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

