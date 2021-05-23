Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Director Sells $28,750.00 in Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,868 shares in the company, valued at $372,991. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CERS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,498,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,829. The company has a market cap of $994.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.22. Cerus Co. has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $8.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 62.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Cerus during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Cerus during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Cerus during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

