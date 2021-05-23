Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd

Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for about 5.1% of Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 5,693.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Charter Communications by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 30,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,854,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR traded down $2.19 on Friday, hitting $692.52. 761,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,553. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $655.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $640.38. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $498.08 and a twelve month high of $712.41. The firm has a market cap of $130.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.29.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,707 shares of company stock worth $21,677,618 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

