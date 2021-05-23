Check Capital Management Inc. CA Buys Shares of 502,758 AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 502,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,532,000. AerCap accounts for 1.4% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AER. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

AerCap stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $56.01. 1,050,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,286. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -20.29, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $63.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.20.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

