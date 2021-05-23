Check Capital Management Inc. CA Invests $239,000 in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

In other Boise Cascade news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $156,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $155,995.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,761 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BCC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.12. 279,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,339. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $78.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.