Check Capital Management Inc. CA Lowers Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA lessened its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,247 shares during the quarter. CarMax makes up approximately 2.4% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned 0.23% of CarMax worth $50,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in CarMax by 2.0% in the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its position in CarMax by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in CarMax by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in CarMax by 16.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMX stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,880. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.76 and a 52 week high of $138.77. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.47 and a 200 day moving average of $114.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. CarMax’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMX. Wedbush lowered shares of CarMax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.