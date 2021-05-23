Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 85.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,212,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560,332 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies makes up 1.9% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.88% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $135,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

CHKP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.09. The company had a trading volume of 629,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,512. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $103.43 and a 52 week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

