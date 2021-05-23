Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. The company’s product candidate includes CMP-001, which is in clinical stage. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $6.88. 48,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,715. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arthur M. Krieg purchased 10,036 shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $123,944.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 743,227 shares in the company, valued at $9,178,853.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 122,227 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 180.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 66,595 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 20,621 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,332,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,353,000 after buying an additional 19,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

