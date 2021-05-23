CheesecakeSwap Token (CCAKE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $256,649.00

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $256,649.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00002087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded 56.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.47 or 0.00387753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 38% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00045183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00177875 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.97 or 0.00328685 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CheesecakeSwap Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CheesecakeSwap Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

