Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Shares Gap Up to $33.68

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.68, but opened at $38.25. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment shares last traded at $38.25, with a volume of 60 shares trading hands.

CSSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.66. The company has a market cap of $559.20 million, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.65.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 47.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $13,670,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $12,260,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $1,588,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $828,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

