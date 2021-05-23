Chris Whitehair Sells 11,018 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) SVP Chris Whitehair sold 11,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $136,182.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 156,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chris Whitehair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Chris Whitehair sold 12,039 shares of SunOpta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $150,367.11.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 756,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,782. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61. SunOpta Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.60 million. SunOpta had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 155.2% in the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 20,651,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,027,000 after acquiring an additional 12,559,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 676.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,383 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,670,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 377.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after purchasing an additional 742,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

STKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

