Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.09 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will report $9.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.41 billion and the lowest is $8.88 billion. Chubb reported sales of $8.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year sales of $37.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.09 billion to $38.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $38.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.80 billion to $39.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $166.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.22 and a 200 day moving average of $158.90. Chubb has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $179.01. The firm has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.68%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,580 shares of company stock worth $9,869,799 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 88,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

