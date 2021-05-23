Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 93.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,521 shares during the period. Chubb makes up 2.0% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $22,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Chubb by 272.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.71. 2,578,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,822. The company has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.90. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.68%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. Insiders sold a total of 57,580 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,799 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.