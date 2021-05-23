CIBC Increases Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$133.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$120.00 to C$133.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$127.90.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$123.47 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$82.03 and a one year high of C$123.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$118.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$110.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$175.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.28.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.47 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.1978942 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total transaction of C$66,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$236,685.40. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.39, for a total value of C$619,429.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$683,560.82. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,866 shares of company stock worth $2,544,781.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.