CIBC Reaffirms Outperform Rating for First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$36.50 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FM. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$33.14.

FM opened at C$27.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$7.70 and a 12-month high of C$35.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$28.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.22. The stock has a market cap of C$18.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 650.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total transaction of C$1,525,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,693,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$82,164,027.81. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.58, for a total transaction of C$764,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,538,048.26. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,509,275.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

