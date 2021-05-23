Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Price Target to $15.00

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DMS. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

NYSE:DMS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.51. 52,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,124. Digital Media Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.92.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $99.54 million for the quarter.

In other Digital Media Solutions news, major shareholder Lion Capital (Guernsey) Bridge sold 5,624,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $53,374,436.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 3,150.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Media Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

