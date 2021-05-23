Citigroup Raises Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target to $244.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $234.00 to $244.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $228.38.

RETA traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.98. 610,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,481. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $76.34 and a one year high of $186.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.27.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

