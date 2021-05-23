Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC cut its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 77.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,252 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 10,893 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,326,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,646 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth $367,633,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $144,085,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $323,664,000 after acquiring an additional 622,623 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.81. 1,136,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,411. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.26 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.63.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

A number of research firms have commented on CTXS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.20.

In related news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 4,639 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total transaction of $642,733.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,114,126.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,702 shares of company stock valued at $4,378,181. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

